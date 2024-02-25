Grand Isle Port Commission announces completion of Kayak Boat Launch Repair Project

GRAND ISLE, La. – The Grand Isle Port Commission (GIPC) is pleased to announce the recent completion of the Kayak Boat Launch at the end of Ludwig Drive near the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Complex in Grand Isle.

Established in 2015, the Kayak Boat Launch served as a popular place for kayakers to launch their kayaks and fish in the nearby surrounding waters. However, in August 2021, Hurricane Ida damaged the launch. The GIPC was able to obtain the approximately $206,000 for repairs through a FEMA Public Assistance grant. Repair work was completed this month by River / Gulf Marine and included resurfacing the parking area, refurbishing the boat ramp, installing underwater matting and clearing debris.

“It’s very exciting to see this popular kayaking tourist attraction repaired and accessible to all kayak fishing enthusiasts again,” said Port Executive Director Weldon Danos. “Kayak fishing is very popular in Grand Isle, and we are glad to provide a nice and safe area to launch and pick up kayak boats for the general public. It took a while, but the wait was worth it.”

The GIPC owns and manages the Kayak Boat Launch.

Located on Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, GIPC was created in 1996 and regulates commerce and traffic at Grand Isle’s Port. The island is a hub for the petroleum industry, commercial fisheries and tourism, and the Port serves to promote safety and commerce of Grand Isle and the surrounding waters.