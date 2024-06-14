Grand Isle Port Commission announces Opening of Kayak Rental Kiosk

The Grand Isle Port Commission (GIPC) announces the opening of a Kayak Rental Kiosk Station at its recently renovated Kayak Boat Launch located at the end of Ludwig Lane near the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Complex in Grand Isle.

The Kayak Rental Kiosk will be operated by Bayou Adventure and will allow kayak enthusiasts the opportunity to rent kayaks for use in the nearby surrounding waters. The GIPC owns and manages the Kayak Boat Launch.

The self-serve kiosk is custom built and contains 4 Viking Pro Fish Kayaks. Each kayak rental includes life vests and paddles. Reservations for the kayak rentals can be made on the Bayou Adventure website.

“This is an innovative idea to provide kayaks to those individuals that otherwise do not own kayaks and wish to learn a popular growing sport of kayak fishing in Grand Isle,” said Port Executive Director Weldon Danos. “We are pleased to partner with Bayou Adventure on this latest technology.”

“We have had our sights set on offering kayak rentals to the community and visitors of Grand Isle since we started our kayak rental kiosks at Bayou Adventure. We could not be happier to have finally found the perfect location in Grand Isle to offer our services for all to enjoy!” said Brittany Perrin with Bayou Adventure.

Bayou Adventure is headquartered in Lafitte, La., and is a company rooted in a family business of airboat swamp tours and a kayaking division. Similar kayak rental kiosks have been established across the state of Louisiana. The company has established a contract with Louisiana State Parks and continues to grow as the sport of kayaking has become very popular.

Located on Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, the GIPC was created in 1996 and regulates commerce and traffic at Grand Isle’s Port. The island is a hub for the petroleum industry, commercial fisheries, and tourism, and the Port serves to promote safety and commerce of Grand Isle and the surrounding waters.