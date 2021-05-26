Grand Opening for Airbase Splash Pad in Houma set for Saturday

The grand opening of the Airbase Splash Pad in Houma is set for Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m., Parish President Gordon Dove, Councilman John Navy, Councilman Dirk Guidry and Terrebonne Parish Recreation staff announced.

The splash pad is located on Airbase City Park grounds at 218 FOP Court.

The facility will be open to the public daily (closed Tuesdays) from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. while school is out for summer break. Once school begins, the Splash Pad will be open Saturdays and Sundays.

The play area contains over 50 water jet heads that cycle through providing a cool and refreshing treat for all to enjoy, officials said. Each cycle also fills and dumps over 40 gallons of water from the ‘mega bucket.’

The splash pad is free to the public during the advertised times.

The splash pad also includes picnic tables, shade areas, park benches and freshly planted greenery. To activate water or reset the water timer (10-minute cycle), press the button on top of the yellow pedestal (push to play) with your bare hand or step on the button near the double gates behind the airplane with a barefoot, officials said.

Rules and safety signs are posted to ensure everyone’s enjoyment. Officials ask residents to read before entering and report any violations according to the signs.

The Airbase Splash Pad is under the management of Terrebonne Parish Recreation. Contact TPR for Splash Pad information at (985) 873-6584. Any Emergencies or malfunctions should be reported to TPR 24/7 at (985) 868-5050.

See pictures of the Airbase Splash Pad below: