“Grease” makes history in Thibodaux with 9 sold-out shows

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.’s summer production of Grease recently made history with an impressive run of 9 sold-out shows.

The cast of more than 30 local thespians ranging almost 50 years in age transported Thibodaux audiences to the halls of a 1950’s Rydell High this past month for 9 shows of teenage fun.

“From the moment we announced Grease, we could tell there was a buzz from our patrons, our actors, our board members– really everyone. It’s a story that spans generations,” said Mason Clark, Managing Artistic Director of Thibodaux Playhouse. “We saw so many people of all ages dressing up and coming to see the play, and it was absolutely wonderful. We knew it would be big, but no one could’ve predicted this.”

Photos by Jacob Jennings, provided by Thibodaux Playhouse.

Not only did Thibodaux Playhouse sell out their original 6 shows, but quickly added (and sold out) 3 additional shows to meet demand. “The tickets sold out in less than 24 hours, before we even had our first rehearsal. People blinked and the tickets were gone,” said Clark. “Knowing people were this excited to see the show encouraged our cast and crew to work even harder to make it an amazing production.”

Director Kyle Davis led the history-making run of Grease, in his third directorial position for Thibodaux Playhouse. “Kyle absolutely made history for our Playhouse, and we are so lucky to have him on our team,” said Clark. “He did really well with the situation, especially with it being such a large production. The patrons loved it, and the numbers spoke for themselves. It really felt like a community event.” Davis is also a full time Vocal Music Teacher at Central Lafourche High School.

Photos provided by Thibodaux Playhouse.

The history-making 2024 cast of Grease was as follows:

Director/Music Director: Kyle Davis

Kyle Davis Assistant Director/Costumer: Renée LeBlanc

Renée LeBlanc Stage Manager: Adriane Kyle Watson

Adriane Kyle Watson Choreographer: Rikki Broussard

Rikki Broussard Set Designers: Will Carothers & Melinda Martin Adams

Will Carothers & Melinda Martin Adams Danny Zuko: Malcolm Bell

Malcolm Bell Sandy Dumbrowski: Madison Anderson

Madison Anderson Betty Rizzo: Hayley Rhodes

Hayley Rhodes Kenickie: Mason Clark

Mason Clark Marty: Lauren J. Rhodes-Charles

Lauren J. Rhodes-Charles Doody: Trent Ledet

Trent Ledet Roger: Evan Foret

Evan Foret Frenchy: Michala Torres

Michala Torres Sonny LaTierri: Roland Bennett

Roland Bennett Jan: Carissa Theriot

Carissa Theriot Patty Simcox: Laila Zirlott

Laila Zirlott Eugene Florczyk: Gavin Chauvin

Gavin Chauvin Vince Fontaine: Wesley Vizier

Wesley Vizier Johnny Casino: Ray Rodrigue

Ray Rodrigue Miss Lynch: Melinda Adams

Melinda Adams Cha-Cha DiGregorio: Brittany Bourque

Brittany Bourque Teen Angel: Shay Prosperie

Shay Prosperie Waitress: Alissa Griffin

Alissa Griffin Radio Singer: Kristen Rodrigue

Kristen Rodrigue Ensemble: Greg Autin, Brittany Bourque, Mason Brewer, Rikki Broussard, Teagan Dominique, Francis Fremin, Alissa Griffin, Mallory Griffin, Kason Hebert, Kristen Rodrigue, Ray Rodrigue, Mackenzie Verdin, Wesley Vizier

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI) was founded in 1960 as a non-profit community theatre dedicated to producing quality entertainment for the citizens of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and the surrounding areas. Over its 65-year history, Thibodaux Playhouse has produced hundreds of shows and performed at various venues. For more information about Thibodaux Playhouse, please visit their Facebook or website.