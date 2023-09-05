H.L. Bourgeois educator awarded prestigious national award for the third year in a row

Terrebonne Parish School District educator Christine Spiese with the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Program in Louisiana was recently honored with the “Outstanding Specialist” Award, along with close to 10 other awards and recognitions, during the 2023 JAG National Training Seminar in Louisville, Kentucky, for the third consecutive year in a row.

Spiese is a Career Specialist at H.L. Bourgeois High School and has received both national and state recognition for her work equipping young people with the skills to overcome barriers and succeed in education, employment, and in life. Ms. Spiese has earned this prestigious award three years in a row, and was personally congratulated by Ken Smith, President and CEO, Jobs for America’s Graduates and Janelle Duray, Executive Vice President and COO, Jobs for America’s Graduates.

“I really didn’t expect all this, but it has been such an honor,” said Spiese. “That was such a blessing that came during a rough year personally. I always tell my students, when you get nervous, focus on service, and that’s what I did. JAG is such a wonderful program and I couldn’t ask for a better or more supportive school than H.L. Bourgeois. It takes all the teachers, administrators, and students here to do the hard work and get these results. It is just such an honor and blessing to watch it happen and be a part of it.”

JAG is a non-profit organization which focuses on helping young people of truly great promise succeed both in school and on-the-job, leading to a productive and rewarding career. JAG is led by a public/private partnership at the national level, comprised of leading Governors, C-Suite Executives among the Fortune 500 and national community leaders. It is organized to support State Affiliates in the high-impact delivery of the JAG Model across middle school, high school, and out-of-school and collegiate young adult population, serving over 1.5 million young people since 1980.

Congratulations to Ms. Spiese for this honor! For more information about Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), please visit their website.