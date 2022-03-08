Hamilton tickets go on sale next week

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Hancock Whitney Broadway In New Orleans announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on March 15 at 10 a.m. at The Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112), BroadwayInNewOrleans.com and through Ticketmaster. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (504) 287-0372. Tickets will be available for performances June 21 – July 10, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $179 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 tickets available for just $10 for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the New Orleans engagement should be made through The Saenger Theatre Box Office, BroadwayInNewOrleans.com and through Ticketmaster.”

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

“At Hancock Whitney, we are honored to bring HAMILTON back to New Orleans so that more residents can experience this world-renowned entertainment,” said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. “This award-winning show has amazed audiences and we are honored to feature its return to the Saenger Theatre as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series this season.”

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

The Saenger Theatre will comply with all City of New Orleans safety protocols, which at this time requires all patrons 5 years of age and older to be fully vaccinated with an authorized COVID vaccine. Patrons unable to be vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative COVID antigen or PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance. Masks are required to be worn by guests at all times except when actively eating or drinking.