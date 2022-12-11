Happy Elves: Life size Gingerbread House is made of over 2,000 balloons!

Blondie Balloons and Hi-5 have helped to bring a Gingerbread House to life at Southland Mall!

Kirsten Thibodeaux of Blondie Balloons was the mastermind behind this amazing holiday display. Over 2,000 balloons were carefully placed together over 10 hours of work time by Thibodeaux and Jasmin Becknel to create the house. The final display is 10 feet tall, 10 feet wide and 11 feet long!

“We build balloon walls regularly and I thought to myself, I wonder if four walls and a roof would hold… why not a gingerbread house?,” shared Thibodeaux. “I’ve had the idea since last Christmas, but we were still recovering from Ida.”

The gingerbread house will be on display inside Southland Mall, near Hi-5 throughout the holiday season!