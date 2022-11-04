Happy National Family Engagement Month! Here are tools to help be interactive with your child’s well-being

November is National Family Engagement month and its purpose is to recognize the support of a family’s role in not only education but the well-being of our children. Here are some tools to support your child’s well-being!

Recently, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state proclamation acknowledging November as Family Engagement Month in our state. November is a time to celebrate and recognize the importance of the roles families have in the education of children. The month is an opportunity for the community to reflect on how to not only promote family engagement but to strengthen it. The Louisiana Department of Education has launched a BE ENGAGED initiative that consists of numerous activities to ignite family engagement. Locally, Terrebonne Parish School District has supported the BE ENGAGED initiative. There are certain requirements that the TPSD provides as required by Title I, Part A, that parents and families provide feedback through:

Title I School-Wide Plan committees

Title I Annual Parent Survey

Campus (School) Title I, Part A Written School Parent and Family Engagement Policy and Compacts

District Title I, Part A Written TPSD Parent and Family Engagement Policy and Compacts

Evaluation of Parent Engagement activities at schools

Also, parent and family engagement initiatives that are provided by TPSD Federal Programs are:

Funding for school-site personnel that facilitate parent and family engagement

Monthly Parent Newsletters are provided on the TPSD website

BE ENGAGED Louisiana was created to bring awareness to the importance of family engagement, to construct platforms that support engagement from the state-level administration down to the classrooms, to cultivate engagement that energizes learner success, and to meaningfully engage stakeholders to gain input that drives initiatives. It was created to spread awareness that family engagement is an empowering partnership among families, educators, practitioners, and the community with the shared responsibility for the personal success of children and youth. Through the website, there are resources such as tools to support school and system leaders as well as tools to support student learning at home. You can also search for coordinator resources, family resources, and more!

To be more involved or for more information, you can contact the TPSD Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator Alesia Blanchard at (985)879-6400 ext. 277.