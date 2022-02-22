Happy TWOsday! Here are some local specials

Happy Twosday! Today is 2/22/22 and there are some local businesses taking advantage of the day with some great specials!

La Carreta: 1327 St. Charles Street, Houma

TWOsday comes on Taco Tuesday AND National Margarita Day… La Carreta knows just how to celebrate! The Fiesta begins at 3:00 p.m. with $2.50 tacos and beer. They will have a brand new taco available, the Tiki Taco, which is grilled chicken, pineapple, pico, and avocado ranch served on a flour tortilla. Also, don’t forget to check out the live music provided by Forgetting Last Friday starting at 6:00 p.m.!

El Paso Mexican Restaurant: 1055 W Tunnel Blvd., Houma | 602 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

National Margarita day on TWOsday means half-priced margaritas ALL day long at the Houma location. Celebrating at the Thibodaux location? They have two for one house margaritas and two for one small strawberry margaritas!

Chick-fil-A: 1741 Martin Luther King Jr., Houma

2.22.22 means TWO chocolate chunk cookies for only $2.22!

A&B Seafood: 5590 West Main St., Houma

2.22.22 sale is a dream! Boiled ready at 11:00 am -8:00 pm and crawfish at the cheapest price of the year so far on the one-day sale! Five-pound increments of boiled crawfish are only $22. They will also have boiled shrimp and blue crabs ready at 3:00 p.m. You can place an order anytime today at (985) 580-4311!

Fit Kitchen Meals: 706 W 3rd St., Thibodaux

Eat healthy AND celebrate 2.22.22! Today only, get $2 off of your purchase!

Papi Cheo: 863 Verret St., Houma

Papi Cheo knows how to celebrate! Today only, get $2 tacos, $2 beers, and $2 tequila shots. Also, they will have live music by the Supersoakers starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lil Sweet Pea Boutique: 1795B Suites D&E MLK Blvd., Houma | 17020 West Main Street, Cut Off

Shop with them TODAY and get 22 percent off of your entire purchase! This is for in-store shopping one at both locations.