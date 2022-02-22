Happy TWOsday! Here are some local specials

Happy Twosday! Today is 2/22/22 and there are some local businesses taking advantage of the day with some great specials!
TWOsday comes on Taco Tuesday AND National Margarita Day… La Carreta knows just how to celebrate! The Fiesta begins at 3:00 p.m. with $2.50 tacos and beer. They will have a brand new taco available, the Tiki Taco, which is grilled chicken, pineapple, pico, and avocado ranch served on a flour tortilla. Also, don’t forget to check out the live music provided by Forgetting Last Friday starting at 6:00 p.m.!
National Margarita day on TWOsday means half-priced margaritas ALL day long at the Houma location. Celebrating at the Thibodaux location? They have two for one house margaritas and two for one small strawberry margaritas!
2.22.22 means TWO chocolate chunk cookies for only $2.22!
2.22.22 sale is a dream! Boiled ready at 11:00 am -8:00 pm and crawfish at the cheapest price of the year so far on the one-day sale! Five-pound increments of boiled crawfish are only $22. They will also have boiled shrimp and blue crabs ready at 3:00 p.m. You can place an order anytime today at (985) 580-4311!
Eat healthy AND celebrate 2.22.22! Today only, get $2 off of your purchase!
Papi Cheo knows how to celebrate! Today only, get $2 tacos, $2 beers, and $2 tequila shots. Also, they will have live music by the Supersoakers starting at 5:30 p.m.
Shop with them TODAY and get 22 percent off of your entire purchase! This is for in-store shopping one at both locations.