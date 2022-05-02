Hats and Horses, Bow Ties and Bets: Fletcher’s Derby Party is This Saturday, May 7!

It’s not too late to get your tickets for Fletcher’s Second Annual Derby Party this Saturday, May 7!

Grab your hats and bow ties, the Derby Party is happening at Fletcher Technical Community College main campus 1407 Hwy. 311 in Schriever. Doors open at 4:00 p.m and the event is a fundraiser for student scholarships for Fletcher’s workforce training programs. For $100 a ticket, you get to enjoy a mint julep (or your favorite beverage of choice), relish elegant hors d’oeuvres, and enjoy live music all while helping students achieve a brighter future. As the college event page says, no Kentucky Derby event is complete without the proper attire. There will be a unique contest for the best dressed! It’s time to pull out all the stops as you acquire or create from scratch your most elegant, yet outrageous, charming, yet outlandish hat.

Buy your tickets here!