Have Another Cup of Java at Your Local Cafe for National Coffee Day

If you needed an excuse to have an extra cup of Java today you’re in luck! September 29 is National Coffee Day, a holiday created to celebrate one of America’s most beloved beverages. According to National Today coffee was first discovered by Herder Kaldi, the 9th century Ethiopian goat. Coffee was used in the 16th century to aid in concentration in the Middle East. Having at least 2-5 cups of coffee a day can lower your risk of having type 2 diabetes, heart disease, live and endometrial cancers, depression, and heart disease.

Whether you like your coffee hot or cold, caffeinated or decaffeinated, we’ve created a list of local coffee shops in the Houma and Thibodaux area to visit in honor of National Coffee Day!

Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe

The community coffee shop offers freshly brewed coffee and iced beverages, sandwiches, salads, burgers and homemade soups. Stop by the cafe, located at 300 Church Street, Houma, daily from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery

From delicious pastries to freshly roasted coffee, Weeping Willow Cafe is a coffee lover’s dream! Located at 713 W 3rd Street in Thibodaux, the cafe offers a wide variety of menu options including an online ordering service. The Weeping Willow is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Daily Blend

The Thibodaux-based cafe offers a wide variety of nutritional beverages including teas, smoothies, and freshly brewed coffee. The Daily Blend is located at 1627 St. Mary Street in the Rouses shopping center parking lot. The shop will be offering freshly brewed coffee until 5 p.m.

Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe

If you are looking for something out of the ordinary, try the specialty sips at Sweet Envy, 238-A South Hollywood Road in Houma! With options like Nutella latte, lavender honey latte, or Vietnamese coffee, everyone will find their new favorite. Pair your coffee with a croffle for the perfect treat.