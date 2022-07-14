Have fun this summer with these safety tips

As the summer continues on, the State Fire Marshal has issued some safety tips when engaging in those fun summer activities.

When it comes to grilling fire safety, the Fire Marshal urges to use these fire tips:

Only use your grill outside and keep it at least three feet from siding, deck rails, and eaves.

Keep a three-foot safe zone around your grill. This will keep kids and pets safe.

Open your gas grill top before lighting it.

Keep an eye on your grill, fire pit, or patio torches. Don’t walk away from them when they are lit.

Clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.

Place coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.

Living in South Louisiana means boats are a huge part of summer fun. Boaters, swimmers, and marina staff must be aware of dangers in and around the water. Here’s some tips when it comes to Marina and Boating Safety:

Keep these tips in mind as your family enjoys summer vacations, camping, family reunions, picnics, and outdoor activities.

Build campfires at least 25 feet away from tents, shrubs, and anything that can burn.

If you want to see fireworks, go to a public show put on by experts. Sparklers can reach 1,200 F and cause third-degree burns.

Use chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, and fire pits outdoors only and at least ten feet away from your home or anything that can burn.

Use propane, charcoal, and wood pellet barbecue grills outdoors only. Indoor use can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not store or use a grill on a porch or balcony.

Burns are a top contender during summer activities. To prevent burns, wear short sleeves or roll them up when cooking on the grill. Also, use long-handled barbeque tools to prevent them from having to get too close to the heat source. If you burn yourself, place the burn in cool water for three to five minutes. Cover the burn with a clean, dry cloth, and see your doctor if the burn is larger than your palm.

