Have fun this summer with these safety tips

As the summer continues on, the State Fire Marshal has issued some safety tips when engaging in those fun summer activities.
When it comes to grilling fire safety, the Fire Marshal urges to use these fire tips:
Living in South Louisiana means boats are a huge part of summer fun. Boaters, swimmers, and marina staff must be aware of dangers in and around the water. Here’s some tips when it comes to Marina and Boating Safety:
Keep these tips in mind as your family enjoys summer vacations, camping, family reunions, picnics, and outdoor activities.
Burns are a top contender during summer activities. To prevent burns, wear short sleeves or roll them up when cooking on the grill. Also, use long-handled barbeque tools to prevent them from having to get too close to the heat source. If you burn yourself, place the burn in cool water for three to five minutes. Cover the burn with a clean, dry cloth, and see your doctor if the burn is larger than your palm.
For more tips and to stay updated with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, follow them on Facebook.