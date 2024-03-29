Help JA of Houma “shower” new mothers at the Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center by donating items today

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma has announced a community drive to “shower” new mothers at the Terrebonne Parish Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center.

The local organization is asking people to donate new, unopened packages of diapers and other essential baby supplies, including wipes, diaper rash cream, baby body wash, blankets, onesies, laundry detergent, burp cloths, baby bath towels, and thermometers.

Donations can be made online via their Amazon wishlist, or by dropping off supplies at one of the locations listed below. Donations will be accepted until April 12, 2024.

B1 Bank locations: 708 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, 1300 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma 5830 W Main St, Houma

708 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, 1300 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma 5830 W Main St, Houma Bare Essential Salon: 6212 W Park Ave, Houma

6212 W Park Ave, Houma Chez Lilli Bridal: 6114 W Park Ave, Houma

6114 W Park Ave, Houma Downtown Jeaux’s: 300 Church St, Houma

300 Church St, Houma Express Glass: 320 Enterprise Dr, Houma

320 Enterprise Dr, Houma Neil’s Small Engine: 6622 W Park Ave, Houma

6622 W Park Ave, Houma Paisley Park: 6861 W Park Ave, Houma

6861 W Park Ave, Houma Rustique: 4875 W Park Ave, Houma

4875 W Park Ave, Houma Walther Animal Clinic: 1205 St Charles St, Houma

1205 St Charles St, Houma YMCA: 103 Valhi Blvd, Houma

About the Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center: “Hope Restored offers free unplanned pregnancy services to women and men facing abortion decisions in Houma, Louisiana. We provide free ultrasound services performed by medically licensed personnel to confirm a viable pregnancy and to educate you about your abortion options. The abortion method available to you differs depending on how far along you are in your pregnancy. We can determine how far along you are and explain to you the different methods of abortion along with your other options. We offer accurate information about all your pregnancy options; however, we do not offer or refer for abortion services. Pregnancy comes with a rush of thoughts and feelings. No matter your situation, our caring team is here for you! Book an appointment here.