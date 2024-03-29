Help JA of Houma “shower” new mothers at the Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center by donating items today

LEF raises approximately $2,500 with Louisiana King Cake Festival 2nd Line InitativeMarch 29, 2024
The Junior Auxiliary of Houma has announced a community drive to “shower” new mothers at the Terrebonne Parish Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center.
The local organization is asking people to donate new, unopened packages of diapers and other essential baby supplies, including wipes, diaper rash cream, baby body wash, blankets, onesies, laundry detergent, burp cloths, baby bath towels, and thermometers.
Donations can be made online via their Amazon wishlist, or by dropping off supplies at one of the locations listed below. Donations will be accepted until April 12, 2024.
- B1 Bank locations: 708 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, 1300 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma 5830 W Main St, Houma
- Bare Essential Salon: 6212 W Park Ave, Houma
- Chez Lilli Bridal: 6114 W Park Ave, Houma
- Downtown Jeaux’s: 300 Church St, Houma
- Express Glass: 320 Enterprise Dr, Houma
- Neil’s Small Engine: 6622 W Park Ave, Houma
- Paisley Park: 6861 W Park Ave, Houma
- Rustique: 4875 W Park Ave, Houma
- Walther Animal Clinic: 1205 St Charles St, Houma
- YMCA: 103 Valhi Blvd, Houma
About the Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center: “Hope Restored offers free unplanned pregnancy services to women and men facing abortion decisions in Houma, Louisiana. We provide free ultrasound services performed by medically licensed personnel to confirm a viable pregnancy and to educate you about your abortion options. The abortion method available to you differs depending on how far along you are in your pregnancy. We can determine how far along you are and explain to you the different methods of abortion along with your other options. We offer accurate information about all your pregnancy options; however, we do not offer or refer for abortion services. Pregnancy comes with a rush of thoughts and feelings. No matter your situation, our caring team is here for you! Book an appointment here.