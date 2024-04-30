Here are some fun facts about Louisiana to celebrate the state’s 212th Birthday!

Hero Fest announces 2024 headlinerApril 30, 2024
By Tara Morvant
Happy 212th Birthday, Louisiana!
Our great state celebrates its birthday on April 30th, marking the anniversary of its admission to the Union in 1812. This date is significant as it was the day Louisiana became the 18th state in the United States.
Facts about the Pelican State:
- Alligator Capital: Louisiana has the highest alligator population in the U.S., with over 2 million wild alligators.
- Culinary Paradise: Known for its unique Cajun and Creole cuisine, Louisiana dishes like gumbo and jambalaya are enjoyed worldwide.
- French Influence: Louisiana’s legal system and culture still carry a strong French influence, evident in its official state symbol, the fleur-de-lis.
- Heart of Cajun Music: Rooted in French-speaking Acadian immigrants, Cajun music is a vibrant part of Louisiana’s cultural tapestry, featuring instruments like the fiddle and accordion.