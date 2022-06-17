Local Places to Get Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Did Father’s Day sneak up on you? Don’t worry, there are plenty of local small businesses that offer loads of items Dad would love!

-Nut Rub at Nick J Hebert’s : Nut Rub is the way natural cologne should be done. Solid, portable and ready for action on any and all parts of your body. The rub is powered by Beeswax, contains Coconut & Sunflower Seed Oil, and is well-balanced, not overpowering scents. Houma Location | 216 Mystic Blvd.

-Terrebonne Serving Tray at Outside and in: Made in the United States, the solid baltic birch Terrebonne Serving Tray is painted and laser inscribed with Terrebonne Parish that will look perfect in dad’s office or man cave. Available in two sizes and in black or navy. Want other Terrebonne products? There are plenty to choose from! Location | 623 Corporate Drive in Houma

-Sunday brunch at Lumiere Jazz Blues & Jazz Bistro, Spigots Brew Pub, or Southern Axe: When it comes to brunch that Dad will love, we couldn’t pick between three local restaurants. Lumiere brings a southern flare with delicious food and Jazz, Spigots puts a twist on brunch favorites while offering locally brewed craft beers, and what’s better than delicous food and some axe throwing at Southern Axe? Lumiere: 7913 W Main Street, Houma | Spigots Brew Pub: 622 Barrow Street #4608, Houma | Southern Axe: 500 Corporate Drive, Suite R in Houma

-Chacos from Felger’s Footwear: Felger’s recently expanded and has more to offer than ever! Check out the locally owned and operated shoe store to get Dad those Chacos he’s been wanting. You might even be able to catch a sale! Location: 1539 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 116 in Houma

-Fishing gear from Songy’s Sporting Goods: What’s better than new fishing gear for father’s day? From an assortment of bait, to fishing shirts that are sure to cool him off, to new fishing reels and rods that he’s been wanting, Songy’s has it all! Location: 3044 Barrow St. in Houma

-Dress shirt from Johnny’s Men’s Shop in Thibodaux: We all know that Dad needs another shirt, or possibly a matching tie, and Johnny’s has all of the attire you may need. Dad not a tie kind of guy? No worries, Johnny’s has an assortment of hats, T-Shirts, Swim Trunks, and more! Location: 605 W 3rd Street in Thibodaux

-Milkshakes from Zack’s: Milkshakes always bring a smile to faces! Bring dad for a delicious milkshake date! Zack’s was founded in 1983 and serves frozen yogurt, ice cream, and authentic Italian gelato. Don’t forget to shake things up and check out the Milkshake Bar! Location: 1297 St Charles Street, Suite E in Houma

-Sunglasses from 4L Mercantile: Dad always appreciates a nice pair of sunglasses, especially a pair of Raen Adins! Does he already have some? Don’t worry, 4L has gift ideas such as outdoor wear, cologne, Grundens flip flops, wallets, and more! Location: 1795 Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite L & M in Houma

-Barrel Club from Cannata’s: Did you know Cannata’s has a club where Dad could get rewards for drinking?! Perks of membership include 10 percent off purchases of 12 bottles of wine (mix or match), 10 percent off purchases of charcuterie, specialty cheeses, crackers, and accoutrements, free delivery or Curbside Pickup on your first five orders with special promo code, Earn bonus points on select Cannata’s Wine, Beer & Spirits items, 5 percent off purchases of USDA Prime Steaks, access to weekly e-newsletter, exclusive member-only sales, promotions, tastings, and events, and a first notice of new inventory & specialty single barrel liquors! Visit Cannata’s in West Houma and sign up at customer service!

-A cooler from GATR Coolers: The only thing better than a cooler for Dad is a GATR cooler for dad! This local business is killing it when it comes to not only coolers, but all of the custom work that they do. GATRs offers marine custom decking, custom cooler pads, hard coolers, soft coolers, cups, and SO much more! Everything Dad would love. Location: 1635 St Patrick Street in Thibodaux.

-Cookware from Richard’s Cooking Store: For the Dad that loves to grill, cook, and all of the gadgets that come along with it, Richard’s Cooking Store has everything he may need to pull of that perfect Sunday BBQ. Location: 235 South Hollywood Road in Houma.