Here are the award recipients from the Terrebonne Bar Association Annual Banquet

The members of the Terrebonne Bar Association held their annual Banquet on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Ellendale Country Club. The guest speaker was Judge Walter Lanier, III with the First Circuit Court of Appeal.

The new Board members sworn in by 32nd Judicial District Court Judge Juan Pickett are as follows:

Gary Williams, Jr., Past President

Laura Blouin, President

Cheleste Gottschalk, President-Elect

April Trahan, Treasurer

John Laudun, Secretary

The young lawyer representatives are Alissa Lebouef, Harley Papa, and Derick Bercegeay. A law school scholarship was awarded to Houma local Henri Theriot who is currently attending Southern University Law Center.

Below are photos of Walter Lanier, III, the officers of the Terrebonne Bar Association being sworn in, and President Laura Blouin presenting the scholarship to Henri Theriot.

The recipients of the two annual Terrebonne Bar Association Awards were as follows:

The Elton Darsey Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Judge Timothy C. Ellender, Sr. who is retired from the 32nd Judicial District Court. His son Timothy C. Ellender, Jr. presented the award to his father.

The Community Service award to C. Berwick Duval, II with the firm Duval, Funderburk, Sundbery, Richard, and Watkins. He was present with his wife Alexis and his son Stanwood R. Duval.

Gary Williams, Jr. received a plaque for serving as the President of the Terrebonne Bar Association for 2022-2023. William S. Watkins, the grandson of Judge J. Louis Watkins, Sr., attended the Banquet as well.