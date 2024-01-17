Here are the local winners from the 75th Annual Senior Beta Convention

Upcoming Road Thibodaux Closures: Intersection of Hickory Street, Apricot Street; Intersection of Hickory Street, Parish RoadJanuary 17, 2024
Congratulations to local winners in the 75th Annual Louisiana Senior Beta Convention!
The Convention took place at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette from January 10-12, 2024. See a complete list of local winners below:
STUDENT OFFICERS: President: Jaycee Charlet (Houma Christian School)
CAMPAIGN SKIT SENIOR
- 4th Place: Houma Christian School
COLOR PHOTOPGRAPHY DIVISION II
- 4th Place: Chloee Rodriguez (Houma Homeschoolers)
DRAWING DIVISION II
- 5th Place: Samantha Krieg (H. L. Bourgeois High School)
LIVING LITERATURE SENIOR
- 1st Place: Houma Christian School
- 2nd Place: Central Lafourche High School
- 3rd Place: Terrebonne High School
MATH 10th GRADE
- 4th Place: William Vyas (Houma Christian School)
ONSITE PAINTING DIVISION I
- 2nd Place: Zoie Rodriguez (Houma Christian School)
ONSITE PAINTING DIVISION II
- 1st Place: Ava Champagne (H. L. Bourgeois High School)
PAINTING DIVISION I
- 4th Place: Hannah Guidry and Tristen Voisin (South Terrebonne High School)
PERFORMING ARTS SENIOR – SOLO, DUO, TRIO – INSTRUMENTALIST
- 1st Place: Houma Christian School
- 2nd Place: Houma Homeschoolers
PERFORMING ARTS SENIOR LARGE GROUP
- 2nd Place: Houma Christian School
- 4th Place: Allen J. Ellender Memorial High School
POTTERY DIVISION I
- 2nd Place: Andie Heard (Thibodaux High School)
PREMIER PERFORMER SENIOR DANCER
- 1st Place: Sharon Zeng (Houma Christian School)
- 1st Place: Lila Spiers (Houma Christian School)
- 1st Place: Trista Theriot (Houma Christian School)
PREMIER PERFORMER SENIOR SINGER
- 1st Place: Nathan Adams (Houma Christian School)
- 1st Place: Cullen Murillo (Thibodaux High School)
- 1st Place: Sophie Luke (Houma Christian School)
- 1st Place: Karsen Armstrong (Houma Christian School)
SCRAPBOOK SENIOR
- 2nd Place: Houma Homeschoolers
SERVICE LEARNING SHOWCASE SENIOR
- 1st Place: H. L. Bourgeois High School
- 4th Place: Terrebonne High School
SPANISH 11th GRADE
- 1st Place: Maria Sarmiento Manunga (Terrebonne High School)
TECHNOLOGY
- 5th Place: Terrebonne High School
WOODWORKING DIVISION I
- 4th Place: Landen LeCompte (Covenant Christian Academy)
Congratulations to all the winners!