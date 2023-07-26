Here are the recipients of the 2023 Terrebonne’s Young Achievers Awards

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce hosted their General Membership Luncheon at the Plantation Inn of Houma. The event, which featured guest speaker Joe Orgeron of Restore and Retreat, also awarded three locals with the Terrebonne Young Achievers Award.

The Terrebonne’s Young Achiever Award recognizes young professionals in our community based on their outstanding career achievements, community service impact, and their future goals. Read the descriptions below of the three recipients, provided by the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

“Our first award recipient is a graduate of Thibodaux High School. Earning his Bachelor of Science from Nicholls State University and a Masters of Exercise Science from Middle Tennessee State University. In 2014, our recipient worked tirelessly to make Terrebonne General Health System’s vision for a Community Sports Institute a reality. He recruited and trained every athletic trainer and worked with all the local high schools to provide a comprehensive athletic training program in Terrebonne Parish. He has grown the Community Sports Institute’s concussion management program to educate coaches, students and their parents on the warning signs and treatment of concussions. He continues to educate our future generations on what it means to be an athletic trainer and how to stay healthy and active in life and on the field. With his countless contributions, the Community Sport Institute was awarded the Chamber’s 2015 Community Champion Award for its positive impact on the community. The Community Sport Institute is partnered with all seven high schools in Terrebonne Parish, providing daily athletic trainer coverage, reaching over 23,000 student-athletes, and covering over 1,400 sporting events annually, free of charge. He also serves as a regional representative for the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association ensuring our community stays abreast of the most advanced offerings available. Under his leadership, Terrebonne General’s athletic trainers were recognized by the Louisiana Athletic Training Association with the President’s Award for Excellence in Health and Safety. In 2022, he was promoted to the director of the Healthy Lifestyles Center, overseeing the Performance Training Center, and managing the Community Sports Institute. Our award recipient is known for his selfless acts of kindness, dedication, and leadership. He is an advocate for health and wellness, a role model to our younger generation and dedicated husband and father. Please help [us] recognize Brett Chiasson – 2023 Terrebonne’s Young Achiever award recipient.”

“Our next award recipient is a graduate from Vandebilt High School. Earning her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Louisiana State University and her Doctorate in Education from University of Louisiana at Monroe, she started her teaching career at South Thibodaux Elementary, then a few years later teaching at ED White and Vandebilt Catholic High Schools. Moving up quickly within the Catholic School System, she became one of the youngest appointed Principals of St. Bernadette Catholic School. Under her administration, all 5th, 6th, and 7th graders are required to perform community service, and she leads her faculty and staff in an annual service project. She also encouraged her two eldest children to do a service project by raising funds to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy and a Seminary in the Philippines. Our recipient is an example that encourages everyone who knows her to have a desire to serve others. She served as an advocate for children with the CASA program, worked as a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, and volunteered for Louisiana Senior Olympics and Habitat for Humanity. She also served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for South Louisiana Center for the Arts (SOLA). Our award recipient is a life-long learner, and is dedicated to encouraging others, through practice and example, to be service-minded contributors to the welfare of others, all while being an exceptional wife and mother of three. Please help [us] recognize Dr. Elise LeBoeuf – 2023 Terrebonne’s Young Achiever award recipient.”

“Our final award recipient is a graduate of Ellender Memorial High School and earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in government from Nicholls State University. She is an advocate of foster care and having experienced it herself, she has dedicated her life to the well-being and education of foster children. She is actively involved in the community by volunteering for various events such as Lip Sync Terrebonne, Relay for Life, Dancing with Stars, Rougarou Fest, Boo on the Bayou to name a few. As a community ambassador, she is an active Rotarian of the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma and member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. She along with her sister have dedicated themselves to a life of service, mentorship, motivation, and education. Through Everybody’s Favorite Twins, they have been giving back to the foster care system by raising funds to purchase new laptops for high school/GED graduates called “Laptops of Love.” Through this initiative, they have donated 40 laptops within 3 years that covers 31 parishes, and just recently had a college graduate. They are members of the Foster Care Alumni of America and Fostering Change Network. In honor of their mother who passed away from lung cancer, they hosted a women empowerment event and the funds collected were used to provide Thanksgiving meals to McDonell United Methodist Children Services. Our award recipient is currently employed with Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as South-Central Regional Reentry Case Manager. She works to provide second chances to individuals who have been incarcerated, which plays a crucial role in helping them reenter into society and turn their lives around. She is always there to stand up for what she believes in, an advocate for women empowerment and a social media influencer. Her professional life and community dedication is tightly woven. Please help [us] recognize Cherry Wilmore – 2023 Terrebonne’s Young Achiever award recipient.”

Congratulations to the three recipients of the 2023 Terrebonne’s Young Achievers Award!