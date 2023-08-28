Here are the winners from Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s 2023 Esther Awards

Positive samples of West Nile found in Mathews and Bayou BlueAugust 28, 2023
The stars were out last night! On August 26, 2023, Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne celebrated the end of their 2023 season with their Esther Awards Ceremony, recognizing and awarding actors, producers, and directors who were involved in shows this year! See the complete list of winners below.
2019 People’s Choice Awards
- Jonathan Dupre – 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
- Michael James – Don’t Talk to the Actors
- George Beaudry – Jellowfish
2023 People’s Choice Awards
- Larry Hyatt – Come Blow Your Horn
- Gordon Doiron – Sex Please, We’re Sixty
- Sue Peace – Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End
- Dawn Theriot – Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Dawn Theriot – Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Larry Hyatt – Come Blow Your Horn
Set Design and Construction
- Michael Slage – Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Michael James – Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Samantha Rhodes – Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Best Director
- Karen Schilling – Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Best Producer
- Paul Labat – Sex Please, We’re Sixty
Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne said on their Facebook page, “Thank you to everyone who made this season possible, from our sponsors and patrons to all the talented artists that worked on stage and back stage! We can’t wait for our next season!”