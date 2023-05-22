Here are the winners of the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win Cook-Off!

May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023

Congratulations to the winning teams of the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win Cook-Off! The non-profit organization donated all proceeds from the event to benefit families from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or St. Mary’s Parish who currently have a child in the NICU.


30 four-person teams will be competing in three wing-cooking categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. Read below to find out who won!

  • Best Overall: Hatche Gratons, Manny Merlos
  • People’s Choice: Piranha Rentals, Tony Lirette
  • 1st Place Smoked: Global Rigging, Cooper Huerstel
  • 2nd Place Smoked: The Wingnuts, Matt Bonvillain
  • 1st Place Grilled: Blue Dog Boilers, Greg Ward
  • 2nd Place Grilled: Jett Business Systems, Tim Jett
  • 1st Place Fried: Hatche Gratons, Manny Merlos
  • 2nd Place Fried: Winga Linga Ding Dong, Brandon Savoie 

Congratulations to all the winners and teams who came out to support! For more information, please visit the Wings for the Win Facebook. 



Isabelle Gareis
