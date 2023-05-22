Here are the winners of the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win Cook-Off!

Congratulations to the winning teams of the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win Cook-Off! The non-profit organization donated all proceeds from the event to benefit families from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or St. Mary’s Parish who currently have a child in the NICU.

30 four-person teams will be competing in three wing-cooking categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. Read below to find out who won!

Best Overall: Hatche Gratons, Manny Merlos

Hatche Gratons, Manny Merlos People’s Choice: Piranha Rentals, Tony Lirette

Piranha Rentals, Tony Lirette 1st Place Smoked: Global Rigging, Cooper Huerstel

Global Rigging, Cooper Huerstel 2nd Place Smoked: The Wingnuts, Matt Bonvillain

The Wingnuts, Matt Bonvillain 1st Place Grilled: Blue Dog Boilers, Greg Ward

Blue Dog Boilers, Greg Ward 2nd Place Grilled: Jett Business Systems, Tim Jett

Jett Business Systems, Tim Jett 1st Place Fried: Hatche Gratons, Manny Merlos

Hatche Gratons, Manny Merlos 2nd Place Fried: Winga Linga Ding Dong, Brandon Savoie

Congratulations to all the winners and teams who came out to support! For more information, please visit the Wings for the Win Facebook.