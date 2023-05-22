Here are the winners of the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win Cook-Off!

Congratulations to the winning teams of the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win Cook-Off! The non-profit organization donated all proceeds from the event to benefit families from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or St. Mary’s Parish who currently have a child in the NICU.
30 four-person teams will be competing in three wing-cooking categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. Read below to find out who won!
Congratulations to all the winners and teams who came out to support! For more information, please visit the Wings for the Win Facebook.