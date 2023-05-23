Here are your local splash parks and pools to enjoy this summer

United Houma Nation is searching for volunteers for an upcoming eventMay 23, 2023
The best way to beat the summer heat? Play in the water! Check out the local splash parks and pools available in the Terrebonne-Lafourche area below.
- Bayou Black Pool: Family membership is a $100 one-time fee which allows unlimited access to the pool during the public swim times for all family members in the home. Membership to the pool and spray park is $150.
- Sunday: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
- Monday-Thursday: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.
- Bayou Black Community Center Spray Park: Family membership is a $100 one-time fee which allows unlimited access to the Spray Park during public play times for all family members in the home. Membership to the spray park and the pool is $150. Private rentals for part are $200. Private renters are allowed to bring personal party items such as food, drinks, tents, chairs, water toys, and more.
- Sunday, Private Rentals: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Public Play: 2:00-6:30 p.m.
- Monday-Friday, Public Play: 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. & 3:00-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Private Rentals: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Public Play: 2:00-6:30 p.m.
- Melvin Johnson, Jr. Splash Park: This splash park is open every day except Tuesday from 10:00- a.m.-7:00 p.m. for public use, weather permitting. Use is prohibited outside of these hours.
- Bayou Country Sports Park Splash Pad: This splash park is open every day except Thursday from 10:00- a.m.-7:00 p.m. for public use, weather permitting. Use is prohibited outside of these hours. Read more about rules and regulations here.