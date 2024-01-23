Here’s all the information you need for the 2nd Annual Bayou King Cake Festival this Saturday

Jefferson Parish Man Dies after Crashing into Canal in Larose
January 23, 2024
Jefferson Parish Man Dies after Crashing into Canal in Larose
January 23, 2024
The Lafourche Education Foundation’s 2nd Annual Bayou King Cake Festival is this Saturday! TICKETS
The Bayou King Cake Festival will be held in Downtown Thibodaux on January 27, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to taste delicious king cakes from local bakeries and vendors, watch the children’s wagon parade, listen to live music by Souled Out and We & Mrs. Jones, and toast the start of Mardi Gras with Thibodaux Mardi Gras Krewe Royalty.
The 2024 festival will feature many improvements including a larger area, an improved ticketing and entry system for the ease of those in attendance, and a children’s activity corner. The Bayou King Cake Festival’s proceeds will support Lafourche Parish Public Schools and teachers, and is hosted by The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). LEF was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education.
Here are the bakeries that will be participating in the local festival:

KyKy’s Kookie Cake Factory
Chaz’s Comfy Cuisine
Cupcake Envie LLC
Veggie Rebel Bakery
The Mamas Krewe (Poppin’ Mamas, LLC)
Sugarlove Bakery
The Willow Cafe
Chic Cakes & Confections by Chiaki
Sweet Fluffy Clouds
Sweet Kraving Donuts
Heavenly Sips Cafe
Fauntleroy’s Fixins
Susan’s Sassy Sweets
Simply Cheesecakes & More By: Alexandra
Gimme’ That Sugar
LESENDADEEARIE SWEETS
Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe
P O P P I N’ Kettle Corn
Macaronage Co.
Gator Bites Bakery
Nola boba & banh mi
Sweetooth Bakery
The Rustic Oven Bakery
Olive Sweets
Maison Bienvenue Assisted Living Facility
Honey Bee Baking Company
Not Your Average Baker
Keller’s Bakery of Youngsville
Susan’s Sassy Sweets
Nina Creole / Nina Bakes Cakes
KnockOut Cakes and Designs LLC
Rouses Markets
Louisiana Cheesecake Company
Town Square Pizza
Flanagan’s
Ian Wallis
Cajun Pecan House
Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center
Cinclare Southern Bistro
Breads on Oak
Maurice French Pasteries
The Sweet Life
Nor Joe
Spahr’s Seafood
Brooke’s
Thibodaux Regional
Baked By Bryanna

 

The schedule and 2nd Line Map (businesses with Mardi Gras themed food and drink) for the festival is as follows:


  • 10:00 a.m: Parade Begins
  • 11:00 a.m: Festival Begins
  • 11:30 a.m: Mayor Clement’s Official Krewe Toast
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m: We and Mrs Jones
  • 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m: Souled Out
  • 4:00 p.m: King Cake Winner Announcement
2024 King Cake Festival Map

Attendees who have already purchased their tickets can visit the following locations to receive their wristbands ahead of the event– If you have your wristband when you arrive at the festival, you can breeze on past the line of people without wristbands and walk right in the entrance lane marked “I have my wristband!” If you do not already have your ticket, you can purchase them here.

 

 

The following locations to get your wristband will be open January 24, 25, and 26 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m:

  • Lafourche Parish School Board Central Office at 805 E. 7th St. Thibodaux, LA 70301
  • Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Office at 4484 LA- 1 Raceland, LA 70394
  • Galliano Elementary at 148 West 158th St. Galliano, LA 70354

 

 

For more information, please visit the King Cake Festival official Facebook page.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

January 21, 2024

Cast announced for Thibodaux Playhouse’s upcoming show

Read more