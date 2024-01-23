Here’s all the information you need for the 2nd Annual Bayou King Cake Festival this Saturday

The Lafourche Education Foundation’s 2nd Annual Bayou King Cake Festival is this Saturday! TICKETS

The Bayou King Cake Festival will be held in Downtown Thibodaux on January 27, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to taste delicious king cakes from local bakeries and vendors, watch the children’s wagon parade, listen to live music by Souled Out and We & Mrs. Jones, and toast the start of Mardi Gras with Thibodaux Mardi Gras Krewe Royalty.

The 2024 festival will feature many improvements including a larger area, an improved ticketing and entry system for the ease of those in attendance, and a children’s activity corner. The Bayou King Cake Festival’s proceeds will support Lafourche Parish Public Schools and teachers, and is hosted by The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). LEF was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education.

KyKy’s Kookie Cake Factory Chaz’s Comfy Cuisine Cupcake Envie LLC Veggie Rebel Bakery The Mamas Krewe (Poppin’ Mamas, LLC) Sugarlove Bakery The Willow Cafe Chic Cakes & Confections by Chiaki Sweet Fluffy Clouds Sweet Kraving Donuts Heavenly Sips Cafe Fauntleroy’s Fixins Susan’s Sassy Sweets Simply Cheesecakes & More By: Alexandra Gimme’ That Sugar LESENDADEEARIE SWEETS Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe P O P P I N’ Kettle Corn Macaronage Co. Gator Bites Bakery Nola boba & banh mi Sweetooth Bakery The Rustic Oven Bakery Olive Sweets Maison Bienvenue Assisted Living Facility Honey Bee Baking Company Not Your Average Baker Keller’s Bakery of Youngsville Susan’s Sassy Sweets Nina Creole / Nina Bakes Cakes KnockOut Cakes and Designs LLC Rouses Markets Louisiana Cheesecake Company Town Square Pizza Flanagan’s Ian Wallis Cajun Pecan House Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center Cinclare Southern Bistro Breads on Oak Maurice French Pasteries The Sweet Life Nor Joe Spahr’s Seafood Brooke’s Thibodaux Regional Baked By Bryanna Here are the bakeries that will be participating in the local festival:

The schedule and 2nd Line Map (businesses with Mardi Gras themed food and drink) for the festival is as follows:

10:00 a.m: Parade Begins

11:00 a.m: Festival Begins

11:30 a.m: Mayor Clement's Official Krewe Toast

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m: We and Mrs Jones

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m: Souled Out

4:00 p.m: King Cake Winner Announcement



Attendees who have already purchased their tickets can visit the following locations to receive their wristbands ahead of the event– If you have your wristband when you arrive at the festival, you can breeze on past the line of people without wristbands and walk right in the entrance lane marked “I have my wristband!” If you do not already have your ticket, you can purchase them here.

The following locations to get your wristband will be open January 24, 25, and 26 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m:

Lafourche Parish School Board Central Office at 805 E. 7th St. Thibodaux, LA 70301

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Office at 4484 LA- 1 Raceland, LA 70394

Galliano Elementary at 148 West 158th St. Galliano, LA 70354

For more information, please visit the King Cake Festival official Facebook page.