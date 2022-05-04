Here’s Local Fiestas for Cinco de Mayo!

Looking for a place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Houma and Thibodaux restaurants have a lot of fiestas to choose from!

Southern Axe | 500 Corporate Drive, Suite R, Houma

Cajun Cinco de Mayo?! You heard dat right! Southern Axe has partnered with Cypress Point Seafood Co. to offer $20 ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH! the bugs will be ready to serve at 6:30 p.m., so get your stretchy pants ready.

El Paso | 1055 W Tunnel Blvd., Houma

El Paso Mexican Restaurant of Houma will have $5.00 Tequila shots, on the rocks lime margaritas for $9.99, frozen lime margaritas for $10.99, domestic beers for $4, imported beer for $5, and flavored margaritas for $10.99 and $11.99! They will also have live music featuring The Other Gus from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Danny Alexander Blues Band from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Papi Cheo | 863 Verret St., Houma

Papi Cheo will have live music for Cinco de Mayo! Meg Rousseau plays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the Supersoakers play from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

La Carreta | 1327 St Charles St, Houma

La Carreta is doing it big for Cinco de Mayo by throwing a Cinco FEST sponsored by Sauza that runs May 5 and May 6! On May 5, Forgetting Last Friday plays at 2:00 p.m., and Category 6 plays at 6:00 p.m. On May 6, Jake Duet plays at 2:00 p.m. and Caniacs Extreme plays at 6:00 p.m.

La Casa Del Sol locations: 169 Monarch Dr., Houma | 141 Westover Dr., Thibodaux

La Casa Del Sol has great food specials and drinks specials happening for Cinco de Mayo. The Houma location will have The Caniacs playing from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and DJ Chaos will be in the bar from 8:00 p.m. to midnight. The Thibodaux location will have a bounce house and face painting for the kids. DJ Dr. Souss with a light show from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Know about something that you don’t see on the list? Let us know!