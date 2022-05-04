Here’s Local Fiestas for Cinco de Mayo!

LDH Office of Behavioral Health introduces Louisiana Crisis Response System services
May 4, 2022
Lafourche Parish Council on Aging seeks board member
May 4, 2022

Looking for a place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Houma and Thibodaux restaurants have a lot of fiestas to choose from!



 

Southern Axe | 500 Corporate Drive, Suite R, Houma

Cajun Cinco de Mayo?! You heard dat right! Southern Axe has partnered with Cypress Point Seafood Co. to offer $20 ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH! the bugs will be ready to serve at 6:30 p.m., so get your stretchy pants ready.

 

El Paso | 1055 W Tunnel Blvd., Houma



El Paso Mexican Restaurant of Houma will have $5.00 Tequila shots, on the rocks lime margaritas for $9.99, frozen lime margaritas for $10.99, domestic beers for $4, imported beer for $5, and flavored margaritas for $10.99 and $11.99! They will also have live music featuring The Other Gus from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Danny Alexander Blues Band from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

 

Papi Cheo | 863 Verret St., Houma

Papi Cheo will have live music for Cinco de Mayo! Meg Rousseau plays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the Supersoakers play from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



 

La Carreta | 1327 St Charles St, Houma

La Carreta is doing it big for Cinco de Mayo by throwing a Cinco FEST sponsored by Sauza that runs May 5 and May 6! On May 5, Forgetting Last Friday plays at 2:00 p.m., and Category 6 plays at 6:00 p.m. On May 6, Jake Duet plays at 2:00 p.m. and Caniacs Extreme plays at 6:00 p.m.

 

La Casa Del Sol locations: 169 Monarch Dr., Houma | 141 Westover Dr., Thibodaux



La Casa Del Sol has great food specials and drinks specials happening for Cinco de Mayo. The Houma location will have The Caniacs playing from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and DJ Chaos will be in the bar from 8:00 p.m. to midnight. The Thibodaux location will have a bounce house and face painting for the kids. DJ Dr. Souss with a light show from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. 

 

 

Know about something that you don’t see on the list? Let us know!

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

May 4, 2022

Marine Corps League Inaugural Crawfish Boil-Off is May 21

Read more