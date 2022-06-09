Here’s What you can Do This Weekend in Houma!

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are a few things happening in Houma!

Pop-Up at the Chamber | Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, 6133 Hwy. 311, Houma | Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join the Chamber for a pop-up that promotes shopping local! There will be an opportunity to meet the community’s non-profit organizations, shop from local vendors, buy from local artists, eat from food trucks, and more! The event is open to the public and has no entry fee.

Cajun French Music Association- Bayou Chapter One Day Festival | Saturday, June 11 , 10:30 a.m. | 800 Verret Street, Houma

Looking for some music this weekend? The event aims to spread Cajun Culture of South Louisiana by featuring Cajun French music and dance. The one day festival raises proceeds for the Association to invest in local Cajun French culture throughout the year. For more information, call (985) 855-7008.

6th Annual Bud and Burger Championship | Saturday, June 11, 5:00 p.m. | Southdown Plantation

What’s better than burgers and beer? The 6th Annual Bud and Burger Championship hosted by Sunrise & Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Clubs and is a fundraiser for the work both rotaries perform through the year. You can taste the best burgers while listening to great music and beer by Budweiser. The competition has four categories: Restaurant, Corporate, Bakyard Grillers, and the Rotarian only category. Music provided by Snapper and the Fishticks. Admission is $10.

Luminate Houma | Saturday, June 11, 5:30 p.m. | Memorial Park Downtown Houma

Want to take your daughter on a date to Luminate? They will have a limited number of tables and chairs available for reservations. Waylon Thibodaux & Band, Frankie Avet, and Emma Lodrigue will be performing with Split Liquor Productions as Emmcee. Luminate is free to the public. Drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local art!