Here’s Where to Go in Lafourche to Get Out & Get Moving

When it comes to sports and recreation, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou offers top-notch venues and parks. Lafourche Parish facilities have a range of premier venues, including a Division I NCAA program at Nicholls State University. Whether you’re an athlete looking to compete or wanting recreation options to walk with your family, Lafourche has it all.

Here’s a list of what Lafourche recreation has to offer:

Peltier Park: Peltier Park is a premier recreation facility located in central Thibodaux. The park has 6 lighted baseball fields. No matter the weather it is game on as 4 of the fields are turf. In addition, there are 6 smaller fields that can also be used as practice fields.

Turf Field Dimensions:

Field 1: 46/60: 180′ dimensions

Field 2: 46/60|50/70|60/90: 275′ dimensions

Field 3: 46/60|50/70: 200′ dimensions

Field 4: 50/70|60/90: 330′ LF|375′ CF|315′ RF

Around Peltier Park, there is a walking course, a tennis court, a volleyball field, and a Pétanque course. 151 Peltier Park Dr., Thibodaux

Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex: Opened in 2022, the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex features an 8-lane track & field, 12 tennis courts, 12 beach volleyball courts, a basketball court, and a recreational pond. Located right in the heart of Thibodaux, all facilities are built to NCAA standards. 602 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux

Nicholls Athletics Facilities: Home to Nicholls Athletics and additional sports tournaments and training camps like the Manning Passing Academy, cheer on the Colonels at one of their many athletic facilities! They include:

John L. Guidry Stadium (10,500-capacity football and multi-sport stadium)

David R. Stopher Gymnasium (3,800-seat indoor basketball and volleyball gym)

Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field (3,200-seat baseball stadium with lights)

Swanner Field (Lighted softball stadium with limited capacity)

Colonels Tennis Complex (8 lighted tennis courts)

Nicholls Soccer Complex

Nicholls Farm (277-acre farm located three miles south of Nicholls State University used for Cross Country)

John L. Guidry Stadium: John L. Guidry Stadium is a 10,500-capacity stadium home to the Nicholls Athletics Football Team of Nicholls State University and additional events including the Manning Passing Academy. The stadium holds suite, chairback, and bleacher seating, as well as seating in the Boucvalt Family Athletic Complex (Opened in 2021). Cheer on the Colonels and catch the football team out on the field every Fall as they compete for glory in the Southland Conference! Madewood Dr., Thibodaux

Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium: The Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium is a multi-purpose facility that has a 3500-seat arena and an abundance of flexible function space that can be utilized for sports events including both dance and basketball competitions. The facility has WIFI and the latest audio and visual equipment. 310 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

Heros Park Thibodaux: Heros Park in Thibodaux features two lighted baseball fields with turf infields and adjustable bases. It is centrally located in Thibodaux just minutes away from a variety of restaurants and shops downtown. 2501 Veterans Blvd., Thibodaux

The Farm Fields Thibodaux: The Farm Fields in Thibodaux are three privately-owned baseball fields all lighted with turf infields and adjustable bases. It is a great location for baseball tournaments! 2815 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux

Eric Andolesek Park: Eric Andolsek Park is the place to be for soccer in Thibodaux! It features two lighted big fields and space for 8 smaller fields. There is a centrally located pavilion with park benches and a playground. 1200 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux

Raceland Community Park: Raceland Community Park contains 10 soccer fields, 5 recreational baseball/softball fields (2 lighted), 2 tennis courts, a basketball court, and a playground. 241 Recreation Dr, Raceland

Lockport Recreation: Lockport Recreation is an indoor facility featuring a full gymnasium available for both basketball, volleyball, and walking. In addition, there is a divider in the middle that can separate the gymnasium into two courts. Meeting room space is also available. 5610 LA-1, Lockport

Larose Civic Center: The Larose Civic Center features a multitude of different sporting facilities. Here you can find 4 baseball fields, an indoor gymnasium for basketball and volleyball, 4 tennis courts, a basketball court, a playground, and a walking path. 307 E 5th St, Larose

Bayou Country Club Golf Course: Located in Thibodaux, the Bayou Country Club Golf Course is a 9-hole course open to the public. After a round of golf, visit their on-site restaurant Grady V’s which includes delicious specials and a fantastic drink menu. 900 Country Club Blvd, Thibodaux

LaTour Golf Club: LaTour Golf Course is a public course that stands as the region’s premiere residential golfing community. LaTour is also featured on the prestigious Louisiana Audubon Golf Trail. 300 Latour Blvd, Mathews

Tideland Golf & Country Club: Come out and enjoy a round of 18-hole golf surrounded by beautiful trees & the best burgers on Bayou Lafourche. 944 E 94th St, Galliano

Cut Off Youth Center: Beat the heat at the Cut Off Youth Center with their outdoor rec pool, or head inside to use their spacious gymnasium. The Cut off Youth Center is also a great spot to host an event! 205 W 79th St, Cut Off

Oak Ridge Community Park, Golden Meadow: Get outside and stop at Oak Ridge Community Park in Golden Meadow! The park is large and offers a nice setting for a walk or run. In addition, there are 2 baseball fields, 2 tennis courts, a skate park, and a large pavilion that can host events. 705 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow, LA