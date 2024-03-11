Here’s who took home prizes at the 4th Annual Bayou-Terrebonne Boucherie!

Two Face Drug Charges After Search of Raceland ResidenceMarch 11, 2024
Ginger Lee CunninghamMarch 11, 2024
Here are the winners from the incredibly successful 4th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie, which took place in Downtown Houma on March 2, 2024.
“As we wrap up this year’s festivities, our sights are already set on planning next year’s Boucherie. Get ready for another remarkable celebration,” reads a post from the Hache Grant Association. “A huge shoutout to our first responders, Houma Police Department, Acadian Ambulance, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Fire Department for keeping our event safe. We absolutely could not do this without our Boucherie cooking partners; Cajun Meat Market, Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse- Houma, La, Bayou Boucherie Meat Market, Bayou Butchers LLC, Onshore Companies, Bourgeois Meat Market, Craig Gumbo Plaisance, and Coastal Towing, LLC. Another huge shoutout to our dedicated volunteers, the Cajun Cup teams, and talented cooking teams whose efforts are the cornerstone of our success. A special thanks to our sponsors for their support in fulfilling our mission to enhance the community.”
In the Cajun Cup Competition, the Bayou Butcher claimed 3rd place, Thursday Night Special claimed 2nd place, and 1st place was won by Atlas. Gracie Breaux became the first appointed Queen in Boucherie history, adding a touch of royalty to the festivities.
In the White Bean Cook-Off, Kajun Perfection came in 3rd place, and Dean’s Equipment claimed a dual victory of 1st and 2nd place. The Yard Dogs were honored with the People’s Choice Award.
Mark your calendars for the 5th Annual Bayou-Terrebonne Boucherie, on Saturday, March 22, 2025! Photos below provided by the Hache Grant Association.