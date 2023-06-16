Highlights from 2023’s Coastal Day

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, Parish President Gordon Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government hosted an impressive community Coastal Day, with dozens of booths, presentations, and speakers present to educate locals on Terrebonne Parish’s flood risk reduction and coastal restoration projects. To watch the full recorded version of Coastal Day, please click here.

Following an introduction from Parish President Dove, President of the Terrebonne Levee & Conservation District Tony Alford began moderating the first session. Colonel Cullen Jones, U.S.C.O.E. N.O. District Commander, was called to the podium to speak about the magnitude and positive impact of the Morganza to the Gulf Storm Risk Reduction System. “This is such an impressive project,” said Colonel Jones. “At the end of the day, when you look at what will be constructed, the impact will be so impressive. It will help reduce flood risk for 200,000 people.”

CPRA Director Chip Kline approached the podium next for his last speaking engagement before retirement. “It has been one of the great honors of my life to work alongside you,” said Kline. “We have done incredible things together. I want you all to think about where you were five years ago and where we are today. Now, close to two million dollars has been invested into your first line of defense in Terrebonne Parish.” Kline went on to announce that in just a few weeks, Terrebonne Levee District will be going to bid on the largest civil works project in Terrebonne history. “That is what progress looks like,” said Kline. Coastal Day Panel One continued Reggie Dupre, TLCD Executive Director, and Cory Kief, President NLLD, to give Morganza to the Gulf Updates for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. “I never thought I would see this in my lifetime,” said Dupre. “Areas that were written off are coming back and look much better now than before.” Coastal Day Panel Two featured talks about flood and homeowners insurance status updates and discussion of the wind energy and carbon capture industries. “We are making sure that FEMA is providing reasonable, affordable flood insurance in places that you have to have it,” explained Liz Murrill, Solicitor General of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

For more information about Coastal Day, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook or website. See the complete list of speakers and topics here.