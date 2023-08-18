Highly-anticipated Thibodaux Middle School is now in session, reports strong positive responses from students, teachers, and faculty

After much anticipation, school has officially started in the brand-new 150,000 square foot, $30 million Thibodaux Middle School.

The Lafourche Parish students’ first day of classes was August 8, 2023, and merged the Thibodaux East and West Schools into one state-of-the-art building. Construction on Thibodaux Middle School, which was designed by GFP Architecture+Interior Design, started in early 2021.

“We have had a really great start to the school year in our new building,” said Principal Latainia Young. “The students are excited to be at school, and the merge has been a big success. Quite a few of these 7th and 8th graders know each other outside of school through sports and community activities, so lots of friends have been reunited and now get to go to school together.

Principal Young continued to explain that not only is the brand-new building fun to be in, but it has had a positive impact on student behavior, teacher quality of life, and even academics. “Working in this beautiful of a space really makes you want to come to school everyday,” said Young. “It is so refreshing and positive. Teachers have even reported better behavior from students in the classroom, such as more focus and a stronger interest in their academics. We have nothing but positives to say about our new school.”

