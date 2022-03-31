Hope Has Risen Hosts 4th Annual Cancer Banquet

Hope Has Risen invites you to a night of encouragement for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers at the 4th Annual Cancer Banquet on Saturday, April 23, at 5:00 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a 3 course meal, entertainment, a mini beauty and photo session, and much more. Hope Has Risen said the purpose of the event is to shine a light on where hope is truly found when people need it the most.

The 4th Annual Banquet will be held at Coteau Baptist Church, located at 2066 Coteau Road. The event is free and open to the public, space is limited. All faiths and denominations are welcomed.

To RSVP for the banquet, call (985) 860-8114.