Houma-based boutique opens third location, becomes first locally-owned boutique in New Orleans’ Canal Place

Victoria Giglio, owner of Indigo Boutique in Houma, has recently announced that she will soon be opening up a third location at Canal Place, New Orleans in early August of 2023.

“Canal Place has been a place that I have shopped since I was little,” explained Giglio. “To think that Indigo Boutique will be right there next to stores like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Saks, and other big designers names is amazing. We are so excited!” Indigo Boutique will make history as the first locally-owned boutique to open in Canal Place.

Indigo Boutique opened in 2005 and offers a wide variety of women’s clothing, as well sponsoring Miss Louisiana and Miss Louisiana Teen, and providing personal styling services for their costumers. In addition to all this, after opening her third location in August, Giglio will be hosting a huge fashion show in September 2023 with all funds going toward the nonprofit Dress For Success. “Dress For Success helps women access good clothes to help them feel their best, especially when going to job interviews, things like that,” said Giglio. “It is a cause that is cause that is very near to our hearts.” Tickets for Giglio’s 2023 charity fashion show will go on sale soon.

For more information about Indigo Boutique’s new location, to stay up-to-date with details about the upcoming fashion show, or to shop some fantastic clothing, please visit Indigo Boutique’s Facebook or website.