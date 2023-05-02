Houma-born artist publishes first book, “Mother”

Houma-born author and illustrator Natalie Haydel Barker of “Colors by Natalie” is excited to announce the publication of her first ever book, “Mother.” The beautifully written and illustrated picture book details wisdom on the difficult and beautiful transition to motherhood, as told through her painted imagery of the Blessed Mother Mary.

Barker has been painting, personally and professionally, for many years– but it wasn’t until after college that she found her calling to pursue it full-time and create her business, “Colors by Natalie.” “I painted all throughout college, and wanted to keep going and see if I could make a career with it,” explained Barker. “During this time I was wrestling with what to do with my life and I ended up finding my faith. Ever since then, I have felt God bless me and help me flourish as a professional artist.” Barker explained that her interest in writing came later in life, as she was having to create captions for her social media posts about her artwork. “Writing became a new creative way for me to touch people’s lives,” said Barker. “I had gotten a lot of feedback asking me to write a book, and so I started small and wanted to write a book for moms– and the idea for “Mother” was born.”

“Mother” was inspired by Barker’s own complex experiences with motherhood, as the mother of three young children. “I wanted it to serve as a book to help mothers feel less alone,” said Barker. “Through my own struggles as a mom, I felt like I lost myself for a while before I found my identity as a mother and became an even better person than I was before. I know lots of women go through that too, so I wanted to write a book to help people see that even in the struggle, God is using it to make you better. You are not alone, and everything you are feeling in your heart is normal.” All of the illustrations in the book feature the Blessed Mother Mary and her Son as representations of motherhood, giving the book a unique spiritual angle.

“Mother” is now available for pre-order via the Colors by Natalie website for $25. All orders placed by May 4, 2023 will be delivered in time for Mother’s Day. Readers can also check out more of Barker’s work and get in touch with the local artist on her Etsy or Facebook page.