Houma Cast Iron Cookoff Seeks Cooking Teams

Get your favorite cast iron pot ready! The Houma Cast Iron Cookoff presented by the Rotary Club of Houma will be back in downtown Houma February 12th and team registration is now underway.

Teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long as all of the food is cooked in cookware made of cast iron. Prizes, trophies, and bragging rights will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place in the categories of Meat/Game, Seafood, and Desserts, as well as overall winner of the People’s Choice Award.

Due to limited space, teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Guidelines and registration forms can be found at www.houmarotary.org/castiron. At past events, more than 30 teams cooked their best dishes including sauce piquant, Cajun eggrolls, crawfish etouffee, duck and oyster gumbo, and much more.

All proceeds benefit the many service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma that assist our local community, including leadership development programs at local elementary and high schools, projects to benefit local veterans, and ongoing donations to our local food bank.

Mark your calendars for the event – Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 12-4 p.m. in the Houma Courthouse Square and surrounding downtown area. General admission for the public to attend is just $5, which includes the ability to sample all entered dishes and vote for their favorite. The event also includes live music and family-friendly fun.