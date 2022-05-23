Houma Chamber 2022 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award Nominations Now Open

It’s that time of year for the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Terrebonne Young Achievers Award!

The chamber invites nominations for the 2022 awards which are sponsored by South Louisiana Bank. The purpose of the award is to recognize young professionals, those under 40, who have outstanding career achievements, community service impacts, and admirable future goals. The nominee must be over the age of 21 and work within Terrebonne Parish. The nominee will be judged based on the reason for the nomination, professional career achievements, community involvement, and how he/she has influenced others to implement change within the community.

The honorees will be recognized at the December Chamber General Membership Luncheon. The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 24. For more information, contact Tyler Duplantis at (985) 876-5600 or tyler@houmachamber.com. Completed forms can be submitted online or dropped off at the Chamber office, 6133 Hwy.311 in Houma. Click here for a nomination form