Houma child receives new wheelchair thanks to Wheelchairs 4 Kids and local Rotary Clubs

Last week, 4-year-old Eliana was surprised with a brand-new manual wheelchair – the TiLite Pilot – thanks to Tarpon Springs, Florida non-profit organization Wheelchairs 4 Kids, as well as help from some of her local Rotary Clubs.

Eliana has a interesting case of type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy, that presents like a type 2 with the treatments she is currently using. She was diagnosed as a baby, but it wasn’t showing as present on her newborn screenings. Not until she was about 6 months old, did she receive the official diagnosis, thanks to genetic testings. She can not walk on her own without assistance. Eliana had been using a “loaner” wheelchair, which was not properly fit to her needs. That’s when her mom, Tiffany, reached out to Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

Her program coordinator, Kimberly, then contacted DME provider, NuMotion, who sent her over a quote for the Ti-Lite wheelchair. This chair will provide Eliana with the correct postural support and also came in her favorite color, pink. Kimberly then reached out to Eliana’s local Rotary club, where Rotarian Janel Ricca of the Houma-Terrebonne Club generously agreed to help sponsor a portion of the wheelchair. Janel also said she would reach out to some of the other local Rotary Clubs in the area to see if they could work together on the sponsorship. With Janel’s help, the Houma Sunrise Rotary Club agreed to participate in the sponsorship as well.

Together, the Rotary Clubs planned a luncheon where they could meet and present young Eliana with her new chair. Her mom Tiffany stated, “I am so grateful our local community stepped in and helped when needed. The joy this chair brings our family is abounding! The chair can be easily broken down and fits perfectly in our car.” Thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Clubs for helping sponsor Eliana’s chair and making life a little easier for her and her family!

Wheelchairs 4 Kids is a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to providing wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, as well as other assistive or therapeutic equipment at no charge to the families throughout the U.S. Since inception, they have helped over 1300 kids! They also have an inclusion program, known as Wheely Fun Days, where they bring the children that they’ve served out to exclusive events throughout Florida, helping them build confidence and community among their peers. For more information visit their website, www.wheelchairs4kids.org.