Houma Christian School hosts Academic Signing Day

Houma Christian School recently hosted an Academic Signing event on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to celebrate students who have received academic scholarships from different universities!
“We have special signing events for students who get athletic scholarships but nothing for students with academic scholarships,” said Lead Counselor Pat Carlos. “We wanted to recognize and honor those students as well so we decided to put this event together.” Other students not listed are in the process of securing scholarships or have several offers they are deciding on– the students recognized on April 5 are those who have officially decided. Read below to see the list of students honored at the event, the school they will be attending, and the amount of scholarship money they were awarded.
Congratulations to these local seniors for their incredible academic accomplishments! For more information, please visit Houma Christian School’s Facebook or website.