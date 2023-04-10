Houma Christian School hosts Academic Signing Day

April 10, 2023

Houma Christian School recently hosted an Academic Signing event on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to celebrate students who have received academic scholarships from different universities!


“We have special signing events for students who get athletic scholarships but nothing for students with academic scholarships,” said Lead Counselor Pat Carlos. “We wanted to recognize and honor those students as well so we decided to put this event together.” Other students not listed are in the process of securing scholarships or have several offers they are deciding on– the students recognized on April 5 are those who have officially decided. Read below to see the list of students honored at the event, the school they will be attending, and the amount of scholarship money they were awarded.




  • NICHOLLS STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Cameron Aysen: $33,600
  • Leighton Billiot: $49,600
  • McKenzie Breaux: $58,500
  • Rianna Cunningham: $58,500
  • Mary DiSalvo: $58,500
  • Hannah Domangue: $58,500
  • Bradley Fitzgerald: $45,600
  • Myla Johnson: $58,500
  • Zachariah Kanju: $61,200
  • Olivia Luke: $64,489
  • LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY
  • Cohen Lucas: $43,412
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS
  • Emma Bourg: $44,360
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
  • Jessika Duplantis: $36,720
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA AT LAFAYETTE
  • Jenae Boudwin: $31,224
  • Jamie McKeon: $41,836
  • Cameryn Tate: $42,636
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Terra Bardarson: $37,452
  • Julie Cabirac: $48,052
  • Janae Pestel: $48,052
  • Garrett Shorter: $39,852
  • Abby Toups: $51,225

Congratulations to these local seniors for their incredible academic accomplishments! For more information, please visit Houma Christian School’s Facebook or website.

Isabelle Gareis
