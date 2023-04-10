Houma Christian School hosts Academic Signing Day

Houma Christian School recently hosted an Academic Signing event on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to celebrate students who have received academic scholarships from different universities!

“We have special signing events for students who get athletic scholarships but nothing for students with academic scholarships,” said Lead Counselor Pat Carlos. “We wanted to recognize and honor those students as well so we decided to put this event together.” Other students not listed are in the process of securing scholarships or have several offers they are deciding on– the students recognized on April 5 are those who have officially decided. Read below to see the list of students honored at the event, the school they will be attending, and the amount of scholarship money they were awarded.

NICHOLLS STATE UNIVERSITY

Cameron Aysen: $33,600

Leighton Billiot: $49,600

McKenzie Breaux: $58,500

Rianna Cunningham: $58,500

Mary DiSalvo: $58,500

Hannah Domangue: $58,500

Bradley Fitzgerald: $45,600

Myla Johnson: $58,500

Zachariah Kanju: $61,200

Olivia Luke: $64,489

LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY

Cohen Lucas: $43,412

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS

Emma Bourg: $44,360

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Jessika Duplantis: $36,720

UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA AT LAFAYETTE

Jenae Boudwin: $31,224

Jamie McKeon: $41,836

Cameryn Tate: $42,636

LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY

Terra Bardarson: $37,452

Julie Cabirac: $48,052

Janae Pestel: $48,052

Garrett Shorter: $39,852

Abby Toups: $51,225

Congratulations to these local seniors for their incredible academic accomplishments! For more information, please visit Houma Christian School’s Facebook or website.