Houma Christian School student Delaney Walker elected Louisiana State Junior Beta President

Congratulations to 7th grade Houma Christian School student Delaney Walker, who was recently elected Louisiana State Junior Beta President!

Delaney competed at the Louisiana Junior Beta Convention at the Cajundome in Lafayette this past weekend, and was elected Junior Beta President for the state of Louisiana by her peers. Delaney and her team at Houma Christian also took home First Place for their Campaign Skit over the weekend.

“Delaney has been an active member of Beta Club since she was in 5th grade. She is incredibly excited about being elected Junior President,” explained Carrie Walker, a Beta Club Sponsor and Delaney’s mother. “Delaney has put so much hard work into Beta and we are so proud of her. She campaigned from sun up to sun down at the convention before giving her speech in front of over 12,000 people and absolutely deserved this. She is overjoyed.”

As the Louisiana’s Junior Beta President, Delaney will have the opportunity to run for National Junior President this June in Savannah, Georgia. Congratulations, Delaney!