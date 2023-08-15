Houma Elks Lodge #1193 welcomes nine new members

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the Houma Elks Lodge #1193 initiated 9 new members into their organization, the largest number of inductees at one time in the past year. The Houma Elks Lodge also hosted their first meeting in their official meeting room since COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida.

The Houma Elks Lodge was chartered in 1910 and serves as a fraternal organization and a part of the larger National Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. The local Lodge does a great deal of charity around the Terrebonne Parish community, including writing grants to bring money back to the community, donating to The Haven, assisting local veterans, promoting drug awareness and prevention in schools, providing sites for Boy and Girl Scout activities, and hosting the annual Americanism Essay Contest every year for local students.

“A lot of our programs were shut down due to COVID-19 and then our building was destroyed during Hurricane Ida,” explained Houma Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler (President) Brenda Babin. “Its been a long process, but we are so excited to be back in full force in the community.”

Babin explained that seeing such a large number of community members join the Houma Elks Lodge was a heartwarming experience. “It felt great to initiate nine new members,” said Babin. “We have initiated almost 15 in just this year alone. It’s wonderful to see how well we are growing, and how many people are interested in actively doing good within the community. Elks care, elks share, as we say!”

If you are interested in joining the Houma Elks Lodge #1193, or learning more about the cause, please visit their official Facebook or website.