The Houma Heights Neighborhood Association will host their first Christmas Light Celebration this year. The association announced the celebration to its residents last week, and will continue to spread the word in hopes of a bright, and beautiful display during the week of Christmas.

“We’re just trying to uplift our neighborhood a little bit, and spread a bit of cheer! It’s been a challenging few years, and we thought that this would be a positive start,” said Christie LeCompte Parker, resident and member of the Houma Heights Neighborhood Association. “We’re trying to unite our neighborhood again, as well as make it a brighter, and happier place.” Being a resident of Houma Heights for 17 years, Parker is hopeful that the event will grow in the future, and will evolve into something that the whole neighborhood can take pride in.

In addition to spreading cheer, awards will be given to the top three decorated homes within the Houma Heights Neighborhood Association. A group of judges will determine the winners on December 17, and the Helio Foundation will supply Visa gifts cards in the amount of $100, $50, and $25 to the winners. Houma Heights Neighborhood is located from the Intracoastal to Grand Caillou Rd, and Bayou Terrebonne to East Tunnel Blvd. in Houma.