Houma hosts team of experts to help plan future Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail

A team of experts recently met with the Hache Grant Association, Inc. and Houma Main Street to share ideas, practices, and funding opportunities to help get the Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail project started!

”We have been raising money through the Hache Grant Association to fund and facilitate the new Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail, which will consist of a series of floating docks for kayakers and paddlers of all sorts along Bayou Terrebonne,” said Hache Grant Association President Noah Lirette. ”Fortunately for us, this type of project has been done in other local bayous all over south Louisiana– we were able to meet with experts from the City of Franklin, the Louisiana Mayor’s Office, T.E.C.H.E. Project, Louisiana State Parks, and Atchafalaya National Heritage Area to brainstorm the best ways to complete our paddle trail.” Lirette explained that the meeting went very well, and the Hache Grant Association is planning to utilize most of the valuable information they received on how to make the project a success.

”The Hache Grant Association doesn’t like to take on projects that take a long time to complete, so I would say that hopefully we will have this Paddle Trail up in two years or less,” said Lirette. ”We are excited to move forward with this plan and have a great indication that this project will achieve what we want it to, which is bringing people back to the bayou and encouraging fun, healthy activity and economic development.”

For more information and more updates about the upcoming Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail, please visit the Hache Grant Association Facebook or website.