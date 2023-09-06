Houma local places first in Chicot Classic

Congratulations to Kalon Johnson of Houma for recently placing first at the 2023 Swamp Country Kayak Bass Association Chicot Classic earlier this week!

“Placing first was an amazing feeling,” said Johnson. “I worked really hard in the beginning of the year and came in second place in a previous tournament, so I knew a first place win couldn’t be far off. I was very excited!” Johnson has been professionally bass fishing since 2015.

Johnson explained that this win was a major personal accomplishment for him as a bass fisherman In multiple ways. “Not only did I place first, but I also caught my personal best bass during this tournament,” Johnson said. “Lake Chicot is known to be a tough fishery with great fish, and it was a huge accomplishment for me to catch this one. I was shaking I was so excited when I reeled it in.” Johnson’s bass clocked in at 7.14lbs and 24″.75 long, earning him the award Big Bass at the tournament.

The Chicot Classic took place in Ville Platte, Louisiana, on September 2, 2023, and served as the third event of the year for the Swamp Country Kayak Bass Association. The fourth and final competition of 2023 will take place this December. Congratulations to Kalon for this accomplishment!