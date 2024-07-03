Houma Native Evan Benton’s Rapid Rise to Victory at World Series of Poker

Despite being a newcomer to poker, Houma native Evan Benton clinched the top spot at event #28 of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas.

The World Series of Poker is an annual series of poker tournaments sponsored by Caesars Entertainment. Benton emerged victorious at event #28, a $1,500 Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em contest held at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas.

Benton expressed his surprise at the outcome, stating, “Absolutely not. I just needed to find a secondary income as a hustle, and I figured I would take a shot…but now I’m a little over a year in and this is my full-time job.”

While Benton only began playing poker in 2023, his interest in the game was sparked during his Bachelor’s Party, where he played with friends. Upon returning, he delved into poker software and online tutorials to enhance his skills. Benton emphasized the importance of understanding both how to exploit other players and how to prevent others from exploiting him. He also learned to control his mannerisms, emotions, facial expressions, and heart rate during intense moments, as well as how to select games by analyzing the players at the table.

In the recent event, Benton bested over 2,317 entries, including players from around the world, and secured his first WSOP gold bracelet and a prize of $412,484.

Benton is currently in Las Vegas for the next three weeks, competing in further tournaments with the ultimate goal of achieving the overall top spot and potentially winning millions in payouts.