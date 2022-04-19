Houma Pirates and Boots Festival Includes Bounties of Fun this Saturday, April 23

Keep Terrebonne Beautiful has been busy when it comes to advocating to keep our bayous clean. This week is Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Love the Boot Week and our local chapter will host a celebration of the week with the Pirates and Boots Festival. The local festival is just one of 250 statewide festivals ending the celebratory week.

The celebration will be this Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Houma Downtown Marina located at 8228 Park Avenue. The festivities will start with a White Boot Cleanup, a Magnetic Fishing Rodeo, and a Treasure Hunt!

The festival will have vendor booths, live music, kid activities, food, and more! As of this time, vendors include Mandela Art by Coreguard Creations, Gail’s Art n’ Wreaths, Lifeline Studios, Blended Blessings, Cajunlookalikes, LLC, Cajun at Art, Michael Slage Paintings, Cajunbeauty Jewelry, D’Bears Designs, Mar-Bear Publishing, Bayou Paws Cafe, LLC, A&A Elite Crafts, and Arieyl.

Live performances kick off at 11 a.m. with the Cajun Music Preservation Society and last until 1:00 p.m. The Whiskey Bay Rovers play from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous plays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be a Jean Lafitte look-alike contest along with a treasure hunt. Why have a Pirates and Boots Festival? The organization said it’s two-fold. They want to celebrate our bayou heritage and keep our bayou region clean. They also said they will be raising money to further the mission of our local chapter, Keep Terrebonne Beautiful.

Executive Director Billie Babin Richard kicked off Love your Boot week in Baton Rouge along with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser at a pre. The presentation highlighted the importance of this week and the work behind the state’s new Litter Abatement & Beautician Task Force.

The morning will also include the Magnetic Fishing Rodeo. Registration will be from 7:00 a.m. to 9: a.m. and the rodeo will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon. What is the Magnetic Fishing Rodeo? Think clean-up meets fishing! Participants will have to supply their equipment which is the strongest magnet you can get your hands on (no commercial equipment allowed). Participants will simply “fish” in Bayou Terrebonne to see what they can “catch!” There will be different categories for the items “caught”:

Most unique / Odd

Largest

Craziest piece

Heaviest

Awards will be given at 1:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, click here.

When you hear a treasure hunt, you think of jewels, which is quite possible at the treasure hunt this Saturday! Word is that local jewelry shops have donated “treasures” to be a part of the treasure hunt. The hunt will involve Jean Lafitte riddles that take you downtown to find all the treasures!

Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is excited to finally put on the festival which originally was being planned for 2020 when the pandemic hit. In 2021, COVID-19 prevented the festival from happening again, so it is a well-received time to celebrate this weekend at the festival. What a way to wrap up Love your Boot Week!