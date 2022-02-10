Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cook Off Returns this Saturday!

Looking to taste great Cajun dishes while enjoying live music and family-friendly fun? The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Peoples Drug Store returns to Downtown Houma this Saturday, February, 11 from noon to 4:00 p.m.

More than 30 cooking teams will be cooking their best dishes for guests to taste. The rules for the cookoff are anything goes – so long as it’s cooked in cast iron cookware. The list of dishes planned for Saturday’s event include End of the Trail Sauce Piquante, Cajun PoBoys, Bananas Foster, Grits & Grillades, Chili, Fish Tacos, Jambalaya, and much more.

Beep Beep and the Jeeps will provide live music throughout the day. Children can also enjoy (free) balloon animals and face painting by Magical Entertainment. Admission to the event is $5; children under 5 can enter for free. With your paid entry, you will receive a ticket to vote for your favorite dish for the coveted People’s Choice award.

A new addition to the event this year is the Cast Iron Crawl, a pub crawl to downtown merchants that leads to the cookoff. Participants will receive a bingo card with fun activities to do at local restaurants, bars, and downtown landmarks. Once four tasks are completed in a row, participants bring the cards back to the cookoff to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize of $150 in gift cards to spend downtown. The crawl must be completed between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and cards should be turned in by 2:30 p.m. to be entered for the prize. To participate in the crawl is $10, which includes free entry into the Cast Iron Cookoff. Tickets for the crawl only can be purchased at the cast iron cookoff gate (starting at 10 a.m.) or online at https://castironcrawl.eventbrite.com.

All proceeds benefit the many service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma that assist our local community, including leadership development program at local elementary and high schools, projects to benefit local veterans, and ongoing donations to our local food bank.