Houma Rotary Cast Iron Crawl Joins Feb. 12 Cookoff Festivities

Come out to Downtown Houma Saturday, February 12 for not only the Rotary’s Cast Iron Cookoff, but also the Cast Iron Crawl!

The crawl takes you to your favorite places downtown that gives you discounted specials at participating businesses. Fill a Crawl Bingo Card by doing fun activities at local restaurants, bars, and downtown landmarks. After four tasks, either across down or diagonal, are filled, turn your card in for a chance to win the grand prize which is a cast iron cookware along with $150+ gift cards to downtown merchants. The completed card also gains you free access into the Cast Iron Cookoff to sample 30+ delicious dishes, enjoy live music, and much more. Bingo cards can be filled out any time Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cards must be turned in to the entrance gate before 2:30 p.m. to be entered to win the prize package.

The crawl only costs $10 which gets you the Crawl Bingo Card, discounted specials at participating downtown businesses, entry into the cookoff event, a chance to win the grand prize package, and you’ll be giving back to a good cause because proceeds go to the Houma Rotary Club service projects that help make our community a better place. Click here to get your crawl access!

The cookoff is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. near the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma. We’ll see you there, cher!