Houma Runner Announces 432 Mile Trek to Raise Awareness for Addiction Recovery

Chip Autin, a Houma native, will begin an extraordinary journey across Louisiana on November 27th. He aims to run 432 miles along La Hwy 1.

This remarkable feat is not only a testament to physical endurance but is also deeply rooted in a personal quest to inspire and support individuals who have faced the daunting battle of addiction.

On December 3, the runner marks the 10-year anniversary of overcoming drug addiction. The runner seeks to use this monumental endeavor to shed light on the struggles and triumphs of individuals dealing with addiction. By setting out to establish the fastest known time for this route in 7-10 days, Autin hopes to convey a powerful message of resilience and the potential for extraordinary accomplishments, even in the face of adversity. “This is the largest, the grandest challenge I’ve ever taken on in my life. It’s about showing people that they have so much more in them than what they believe they have. It’s showing them that they can fight through anything; If I can go and run 432 miles, they can beat drug addiction. If I can beat drug addiction, and I can stay consistent with it for this many years…I know they can too.”

Autin retold his story of resilience. Starting in the music industry as a DJ, he turned to drugs to keep up with the scene. He found a music career not only as a DJ but also as an agent. As time passed, he recalled his twenties as a blur when things turned for the worst. He said he remembers being angry and set off easily, snapping at those nearest to him. It eventually led to his significant other taking the kids and leaving. He said he recognized he had a problem, but he would turn to drugs when life threw curveballs, “I lost my family, my car was impounded…I knew I had a problem,” he said.

The turning point came when he was hanging out with friends. After getting high, his friends wanted to go out, but he declined, choosing to stay where he was. He had a conversation with himself about his future and whether he was on the right path. This led him to start his journey to recovery. In December 2014, he began his sobriety journey. The following year, he started repairing his relationship with his parents. When his father got sick and fought brain cancer, he realized the importance of taking care of his body, not only in terms of sobriety but also through his health and fitness.

He decided to start running again, which brought back his father in his story full circle. When he was 16, his father signed him up for Cross Country Running. He recalls being angry about it because he wasn’t the fittest teen, but his father told him he had given the coach his word so he would show up. It wasn’t instant love for the sport, but he recalls building stamina and leaning into running more his senior year of high school. Fast forward to his adulthood, and it’s running that Autin turned to for his therapy.

His running journey started with running on his own. He eventually started running with Gator Running, a local running group filled with extraordinary athletes. So far, he has run multiple ultra-run events, including two 100-mile runs. His journey has taken him through highs and lows, but he is more confident than ever to move forward with this new endeavor.

The runner has secured support from various organizations, such as We The People Nutrition, Dads That Run, Cooper Life Fund, and Gator Racing, all of which endorse the noble cause behind this endeavor. He said he wasn’t expecting the type of support he has seen so far but is truly humbled by the experience. This support emphasizes the significance of collaboration and community involvement.

Autin is open to partnering with a charity or non-profit organization that aligns with his values and vision, although no current fundraising is associated with the feat. With a primary focus on raising awareness and inspiring individuals grappling with addiction and recovery, the runner’s steadfast determination to instigate positive change is tangible.

As the countdown begins, Autin’s unwavering commitment to show that recovery and resilience are possible serves as a beacon of hope and strength for countless individuals. This courageous endeavor promises to carve a path toward healing, resilience, and boundless potential, leaving an unforgettable imprint on the hearts and minds of all who witness this extraordinary journey. “Just knowing that the possibility is there that somebody’s life is going to be changed,” he expressed, ” and it’s going to possibly cause a ripple effect in their life for them to go out and inspire somebody else to go and do great things or become the best and ultimate version of themselves…That’s why this is important to me and that’s why I’m doing it.”