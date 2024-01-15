Houma’s first Weenie Spaghetti Festival draws crowd of over 3,000 local and visiting food lovers

The inaugural Weenie Spaghetti Festival this past Saturday drew a crowd of over 3,000 people, with guests hailing from across Louisiana and even out of state.

“We had families that came from Mississippi, Arkansas, and one even from Chicago,” said Daniel Babin with Luminate Houma. “We had 41 teams who were asked to cook a minimum of five gallons, and most of the food was gone within the first two hours. The cooking teams were having such a good time that a lot of them decided to have someone go make a grocery run halfway through the day so they could cook an additional five gallons for people who were still coming in. It was an incredible first event. It was people coming together to make it such a special day.”

The first place winner for the Weenie Spaghetti category was Superior Tire. The first place winner for the chili category was Red Hot Chili Preppers. The first place winner in the Bloody Mary category was Lumiere. People’s Choice award went to Southern Compliance.

The festival raised approximately $30,000 from sponsorships, team and ticket sales. All proceeds from the Weenie Spaghetti Festival went towards Luminate Houma and Flood the Love, two organizations which are geared towards promoting live music and helping local musicians in the community. “We partnered with Flood the Love previously to help raise money to replace Waylon Thibodeaux’s stolen fiddles,” explained Babin. “So we wanted to figure out a fun way to support local musicians and help them raise money again.”

Organizers of the event estimate over 8,000 portions were served before 1pm. They thanked all those who helped make the event such a success on their official Facebook page, and promised that “Next year will be bigger, faster, and, of course, more weenies!!”

Photos by Misty Leigh McElroy.