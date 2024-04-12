Houma’s newest store, LanYap Downtown, celebrates our community’s love of cooking

Calling lovers of all things spicy, delicious, and most importantly, local– Houma’s newest store LanYap Downtown is bringing the heat!

Located at 302 Church St. Suite H in Houma (upstairs at Downtown Jeaux), LanYap Downtown is locally owned by Houma native Morgan Landry and his wife Amber. Morgan is a husband, father, and professionally trained chef, who opened the doors of his new business on April 2, 2024.

Morgan was born and raised in Houma, and graduated from Nicholls State University as a culinary student in 2009. He has since worked in all kinds of kitchens around the area, including Dominique’s, Cristiano’s, (the former) Franco’s Trattoria, and others. Morgan has also served as the Banquet Chef at the World War II Museum, a member of the Research and Development Department of Magic Seasoning Blends in New Orleans, and a private chef, before opening LanYap Downtown.

LanYap Downtown will offer a variety of cooking different items, including but not limited to oyster knives, locally-sourced cutting boards, hand-carved spoons, vintage posters, cast iron, hats, seasoning blends, hot sauce, and much more.

“I wanted to do something a little slower-pace than working in kitchens, but still encouraging our local love of food and cooking,” explained Morgan. “I wanted to open a place where we can continue to celebrate that culture with high-quality goods that everyone will love.”

LanYap Downtown is currently open from Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM. The store can be accessed by a door on the Rotary Centennial Plaza between Downtown Jeaux and Milano– just look for the signs!

For more information about LanYap Downtown, please visit their Facebook or website, and remember to shop local!