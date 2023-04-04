House of Prayer Church marks 7 years of national Celebrate Recovery program

House of Prayer Church in Thibodaux is happy to celebrate 7 years of providing the Celebrate Recovery meetings for the community, a worldwide Christian recovery program offered through local churches for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, depression, or a variety of challenges and emotional hurt.

Celebrate Recovery centers around looking forward rather than focusing on the past, through a combination of the teaching of the Bible and an adapted version of 12 Steps from Alcoholics Anonymous. “We teach people you cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your response,” said Recovery Pastor Jeff Walthers. “Instead of rehearsing painful memories, we confront painful pasts, focus on the future, and moving forward.”

The Celebrate Recovery meetings at House of Prayer has impacted many families for the better over their years of service. “There is nothing more rewarding than to witness people struggling with addiction getting not just sober, but set free from addiction and healed of their emotional difficulties that led to addiction in the first place,” said Walthers. “As a result of Celebrate Recovery, we have seem so many hopeless situations miraculously turned around and even families restored.”

Celebrate Recovery at House of Prayer is a free service that is open to everyone in need in the community. Meetings take place every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at House of Prayer Church at 2229 HWY 3185 in Thibodaux. Free childcare is provided for children aged 11 and under. For more information, please call (985) 446-2620.