How 15 local seamstresses are bringing joy to terminally ill children

A group of just 15 local ladies are working to make a difference in the lives of terminally ill children. Happy Gowns for Joyful Hearts, a non-profit based in Houma, is dedicated to designing and hand-crafting positive, colorful, and happy hospital gowns for those children facing long-term or frequent hospital stays.

Happy Gowns for Joyful Hearts was created in January of 2015 with the mission to “provide creative and cheerful hospital gowns to chronically and critically ill children in hospitals.” Each gown is crafted of bright, colorful fabrics with fun prints, popular cartoons, or holiday-themed designed to bring happiness, laughter, and joy that promotes healing to the hearts of seriously ill children. These skilled local seamstresses volunteer their time and effort to promote this mission, and always welcome people who enjoy sewing to join.

“We are all so passionate about what we do,” explained Assistant Director Gail LaFont. “We don’t get to see the patients who receive these gowns, but we do often hear from doctors about how much the kids love them. It always makes us so happy to hear we have touched someone’s life.”

Happy Gowns for Joyful Hearts has donated a total of 7,075 gowns, hats, blankets, and more throughout their 8 years of service. The non-profit donates to hospitals across the Louisiana, including Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, Thibodaux Regional Hospital in Thibodaux, Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, and just recently Shriners Burn Hospital in Houston, Texas. Happy Gowns for Joyful Hearts reaches young and teenage children who are going through cancer treatment and surgical procedures, serving all ages to 21, all genders, and all socio-economic statuses.

Happy Gowns for Joyful Hearts’ budget is fully dependent upon donations from civic organizations and individuals. Donations can be sent to Synergy Bank under Happy Gowns for Joyful Hearts or mailed to: Happy Gowns for Joyful Hearts, 137 St. Michel Ave., Houma, LA 70363. All funds received go into the purchase of fabrics and supplies used in the creation of gowns, chemo hats, quilts, and doll hospital gowns. For more information, please reach out via their Facebook.