How the community is honoring Roman Robichaux’s memory

In January 2022, Lafourche Parish teen Roman Robichaux tragically passed away at the young age of 15. Now, over a year after the accident, the Robichaux family and their network of support are continuing to honor the memory of a special young man in significant ways.

On May 17, 2023, the entire Robichaux family was able to present for the “Quiet Courage” Award at Vandebilt Catholic High School, where Robichaux was a freshman at the time of his passing. The award was given in honor of Roman’s life, and is described as being “about moving forward, one step at a time, when the circumstances are not ideal or when there is no immediate reward in sight.” The 2023 recipient was Seth Brown, a senior at Vandebilt Catholic High School who goes above and beyond for his school, church, and family.

Furthermore, Roman’s other former school St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School presented their “Let Your Light Shine” Award, and was able to host an ice cream party with Father PJ Madden in recognition of the award recipients and in honor of Roman’s memory. The Let Your Light Shine Award is given once a month throughout the school year to one student from each grade who has let their light shine, by doing something kind, special, or exceptional, both in and out of the classroom. Students grades 4-7 are peer-nominated, while teachers nominate students grades K-3. As stated on their website, “These students are examples of faith, kindness, compassion, empathy, and friendship. This award is given in memory of the former St. Francis student Roman Robichaux. He truly let his light shine for all to see.”

“I had Roman in my 6th grade home room,” explained St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School teacher Mrs. Chastity Pitre, who co-organized the Let Your Light Shine Award. “When he passed, we really felt like we needed to do something to honor his memory and recognize what a special person he was. So another teacher and I came up with this award to recognize students at our school who are following in the light of the Lord.” The Let Your Light Shine Awards are always given during school mass, and each student who earned the award is given a candle. All of the lights in the church are turned off, with the only light coming from each student’s candle, creating a quiet and peaceful scene. Further, each recipient’s name is added to a flame on a candle in the school. “We wanted to make this award special,” said Pitre. “Everyone in the school can see how one act of kindness can turn into a bright light for everyone to see.”

As these two local schools are continuously remembering the special life of Roman Robichaux, the 15 year-old’s family are still operating the non-profit Roman Robichaux Foundation, which helped to make these awards possible. This foundation is “a charitable organization formed in honor and memory of Roman Alexander Robichaux, which will work with Catholic and other faith-based groups to promote and encourage youth involvement in sports, school, and church activities.”

To learn more about the Roman Robichaux Foundation, and other ways the community is rallying to honor Roman, please visit their official website.